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Sega Dreamcast and Linux Gaming
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Linux 7.2 will now run even better on your Sega Dreamcast
The funny thing about following Linux development is that you learn the kernel is compatible with more hardware than you originally thought. And I'm not talking about the kernel happening to work well with specific devices, but about specific code within Linux that targets them.
Linux gaming used to mean fighting your desktop, and X11 holdouts are quietly running out of excuses
When it came to comparing X11 and Wayland compositors for a Linux gaming box, over the last decade there was a pretty obvious winner. X11 was the home for anyone who wanted a relatively seamless gaming experience, and Wayland just lacked the core features that baseline functionality that X11 had out of the box, like VRR and working Nvidia drivers. The sentiment was crystal clear: avoid Wayland if you want gaming-related functionality.