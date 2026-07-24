Four Birds

Raspberry Pi has introduced a 10-inch version of its Touch Display 2, expanding the display family beyond the existing 5-inch and 7-inch models. The new panel provides a 1200 × 1920 resolution, ten-point capacitive touch, and compatibility with the Raspberry Pi 5 and supported Compute Module platforms.

Sfera Labs has begun shipping the Strato Pi Plus, a DIN-rail industrial edge server based on the Raspberry Pi 4B or Raspberry Pi 5. The system adds a 10–50 V DC power supply, up to four isolated RS-485 interfaces, CAN FD connectivity, and an independent RP2354 microcontroller.

For Linux gamers, the July 21st, 2026, Steam Client update fixes a steamwebhelper crash that occurred when hardware acceleration is enabled on NVIDIA GPUs and fixes a crash that occurred when manually starting a game recording.

Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 is a multi-touch portrait display for Raspberry Pi single-board computers. It is designed to be used for all sorts of interactive projects, such as tablets, entertainment systems, home automation dashboards, robotics interfaces, gaming systems, and information dashboards.

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.3, which introduced the highly anticipated Frosted Glass effect, the COSMIC 1.4 release is here to introduce a new default sound theme, improve screen edge pointer accuracy with fractional scaling, improve NetworkManager support, and add xdg-desktop-portal-cosmic as a system service.

Firefox 154 promises support for clearing and updating cached favicons when performing a hard reload on a page, a “Manage AI” quick action in the address bar that opens the AI section of Settings, and the ability to highlight selected text in PDFs like in normal web pages.

Coming a month after Tails 7.9, which only updated to Tor Browser 15.0.16 and some firmware packages, the Tails 7.10 release is a bigger one, introducing a new shutdown procedure, the one from the GNOME desktop environment, which is slower but better prevents data loss. The previous, faster emergency shutdown can still be used.

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Four Birds

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2026,

updated Jul 24, 2026





Bot's Friend (left) and Sleepy (right) just minutes ago, 6:20AM

Some months ago we made a "deal" (informal bargaining) with the next-door neighbours: they would quit smoking pot outdoors (i.e. involuntarily into our windows). In exchange, we would considerably reduce the bird-feeding activities. It's summer anyway. The birds can typically manage on their own and our government advised to stop feeding birds after May 1, both for health reasons and to discourage a dependence (the birds must learn how to forage).

At the moment we feed on a daily basis 4 birds that we know well (some for over 2 years): Neck, Sleepy, Bot (Bottle), and Bot's Friend.

They don't always get along (sometimes they fight like gladiators), but they don't seem to injure one another, they are merely competing for seeds. In hindsight, what people need are animal companions, preferably "free-range" ones they needn't buy insurance for, take to the vet etc. Imagine people adopting wild animals instead of buying more gadgets. Imagine how much worse it'll be "for business" if people found satisfaction in nature, rather than (or at the expense of) consumerism.

Sleepy sits next to me about 3 hours per day while I type. I have sanitisers next to me to keep healthy and safe. Sometimes Sleepy howls and forces me to take a break from the keyboard; there's a mental and physical health benefit. █