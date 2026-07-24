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Four Birds
Bot's Friend (left) and Sleepy (right) just minutes ago, 6:20AM
Some months ago we made a "deal" (informal bargaining) with the next-door neighbours: they would quit smoking pot outdoors (i.e. involuntarily into our windows). In exchange, we would considerably reduce the bird-feeding activities. It's summer anyway. The birds can typically manage on their own and our government advised to stop feeding birds after May 1, both for health reasons and to discourage a dependence (the birds must learn how to forage).
At the moment we feed on a daily basis 4 birds that we know well (some for over 2 years): Neck, Sleepy, Bot (Bottle), and Bot's Friend.
They don't always get along (sometimes they fight like gladiators), but they don't seem to injure one another, they are merely competing for seeds. In hindsight, what people need are animal companions, preferably "free-range" ones they needn't buy insurance for, take to the vet etc. Imagine people adopting wild animals instead of buying more gadgets. Imagine how much worse it'll be "for business" if people found satisfaction in nature, rather than (or at the expense of) consumerism.
Sleepy sits next to me about 3 hours per day while I type. I have sanitisers next to me to keep healthy and safe. Sometimes Sleepy howls and forces me to take a break from the keyboard; there's a mental and physical health benefit. █