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Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 Officially Released for Supported Linux Phones and Tablets
Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 is the second major update based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, introducing an updated browser engine for the Morph Browser app based on Chromium 134, which improves compatibility with today’s websites, along with an installer for Widevine for playing DRM-protected content.
Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 also introduces support for new devices, including the Nothing Phone (1) and Zinwa Q25, a screenshot editor for Lomiri shell to crop, rotate, and adjust color of screenshots, printing support, and support for avoiding notches and rounded corners on supported devices.