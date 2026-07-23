GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

The fall of 2014 I built my first real server. The purpose was to supersede the Synology NAS and build something reasonably “production grade”. (Albeit, as a second year university student, I was not familiar with the concept of production grade.) I did a lot of reading and listened to a lot of podcasts on the subject. At the time, I was a huge fan of the various Jupiter Broadcasting shows. In particular, I found the BSD Now podcast (then hosted by: Allan Jude) very fascinating. Persuaded by the BSD folks, I decided to go with FreeNAS (which would be renamed to TrueNAS Core in 2021) as my server OS.

I went all in on FreeNAS and BSD and hosted a handful of applications in jails. At some point I was unable to build some application for FreeBSD and struggled a lot with running Linux VM:s under FreeNAS to get Docker support. It worked, but it was not particularly pleasant. In 2016 the woman who would become my wife moved to Sweden, and in with me, meaning I now had an additional issue: Another user, who had uptime and availability expectations on the few services she enjoyed using (mostly Plex)… Safe to say, I was becoming more and more frustrated with FreeNAS as an “application hosting OS”.