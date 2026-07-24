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All About Proton
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Linux gaming has one enemy Proton still can’t beat
Linux gaming has come a long way. Back in the days before Wine and Proton, gaming was a convoluted, niche hobby for Linux users. It required a ton of manual tweaking, but efforts from both Valve and the open-source community have brought it into a much, much better state.
Proton may have saved Linux gaming, but it also ruined it
While native Linux ports used to be necessary to bypass early compatibility issues with Wine — the translation layer used to run WIndows software on Linux — they have quickly become a rarity. Proton has effectively killed off native Linux builds. And that change is for the better, even if Linux gaming still has one enemy Proton can't beat.