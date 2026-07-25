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Wine 11.14

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 25, 2026



The Wine development release 11.14 is now available.

What's new in this release:

7.1 format conversions in DirectSound.

Support for AES-GMAC algorithm in BCrypt.

New WoW64 mode supported on FreeBSD.

Icons in Start Menu.

Various bug fixes.

The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/11.x/wine-11.14.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from the respective download sites.

You will find documentation here.

Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.

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