Ubuntu Changes, Canonical Upselling

Raspberry Pi has introduced a 10-inch version of its Touch Display 2, expanding the display family beyond the existing 5-inch and 7-inch models. The new panel provides a 1200 × 1920 resolution, ten-point capacitive touch, and compatibility with the Raspberry Pi 5 and supported Compute Module platforms.

Sfera Labs has begun shipping the Strato Pi Plus, a DIN-rail industrial edge server based on the Raspberry Pi 4B or Raspberry Pi 5. The system adds a 10–50 V DC power supply, up to four isolated RS-485 interfaces, CAN FD connectivity, and an independent RP2354 microcontroller.

Coming a month after Tails 7.9, which only updated to Tor Browser 15.0.16 and some firmware packages, the Tails 7.10 release is a bigger one, introducing a new shutdown procedure, the one from the GNOME desktop environment, which is slower but better prevents data loss. The previous, faster emergency shutdown can still be used.

Firefox 154 promises support for clearing and updating cached favicons when performing a hard reload on a page, a “Manage AI” quick action in the address bar that opens the AI section of Settings, and the ability to highlight selected text in PDFs like in normal web pages.

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.3, which introduced the highly anticipated Frosted Glass effect, the COSMIC 1.4 release is here to introduce a new default sound theme, improve screen edge pointer accuracy with fractional scaling, improve NetworkManager support, and add xdg-desktop-portal-cosmic as a system service.

Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 is a multi-touch portrait display for Raspberry Pi single-board computers. It is designed to be used for all sorts of interactive projects, such as tablets, entertainment systems, home automation dashboards, robotics interfaces, gaming systems, and information dashboards.

For Linux gamers, the July 21st, 2026, Steam Client update fixes a steamwebhelper crash that occurred when hardware acceleration is enabled on NVIDIA GPUs and fixes a crash that occurred when manually starting a game recording.

Coming more than four months after OBS Studio 32.1, the OBS Studio 32.2 release is here to introduce a new filter to compose SDR into HDR, dynamic bitrate support for multitrack video, missing file support for filters, support for plugins to set custom icons for new source types, and support for copy-paste functions for the frontend API.

Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 153 include support for unified folders to display account color indicator with account name tooltip, support for opening OAuth login for mail accounts in the default web browser, support for using Thundermail services without installing an add-on, and support for OAuth responses to verify issuer fields and reject missing required issuers.

Part of Ubuntu Pro, the Enterprise Store is an on-premises edge proxy that sits between Canonical’s software stores and your devices, allowing you to install and update software without requiring direct outbound access from every machine.