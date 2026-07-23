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Mozilla Firefox 154 Enters Public Beta Testing, Here’s What to Expect

Firefox 154 promises support for clearing and updating cached favicons when performing a hard reload on a page, a “Manage AI” quick action in the address bar that opens the AI section of Settings, and the ability to highlight selected text in PDFs like in normal web pages.

COSMIC 1.4 Desktop Environment Introduces New Default Sound Theme

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.3, which introduced the highly anticipated Frosted Glass effect, the COSMIC 1.4 release is here to introduce a new default sound theme, improve screen edge pointer accuracy with fractional scaling, improve NetworkManager support, and add xdg-desktop-portal-cosmic as a system service.

Raspberry Pi Launches 10-Inch Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 at $80

Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 is a multi-touch portrait display for Raspberry Pi single-board computers. It is designed to be used for all sorts of interactive projects, such as tablets, entertainment systems, home automation dashboards, robotics interfaces, gaming systems, and information dashboards.

New Steam Client Update Improves NVIDIA GPU Hardware Acceleration on Linux

For Linux gamers, the July 21st, 2026, Steam Client update fixes a steamwebhelper crash that occurred when hardware acceleration is enabled on NVIDIA GPUs and fixes a crash that occurred when manually starting a game recording.

OBS Studio 32.2 Released with New Filter to Compose SDR into HDR

Coming more than four months after OBS Studio 32.1, the OBS Studio 32.2 release is here to introduce a new filter to compose SDR into HDR, dynamic bitrate support for multitrack video, missing file support for filters, support for plugins to set custom icons for new source types, and support for copy-paste functions for the frontend API.

Mozilla Thunderbird 153 Is Out with Various New Features and Many Fixes

Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 153 include support for unified folders to display account color indicator with account name tooltip, support for opening OAuth login for mail accounts in the default web browser, support for using Thundermail services without installing an add-on, and support for OAuth responses to verify issuer fields and reject missing required issuers.

Canonical Launches the Enterprise Store for Ubuntu Pro Users

Part of Ubuntu Pro, the Enterprise Store is an on-premises edge proxy that sits between Canonical’s software stores and your devices, allowing you to install and update software without requiring direct outbound access from every machine.

VirtualBox 7.2.14 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 7.2

VirtualBox 7.2.14 comes three weeks after VirtualBox 7.2.12, a small update that only fixed a kernel panic for Linux hosts, various NASM build issues for Linux guests and hosts, and added DX11 performance improvements and fixes for Windows guests.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.19

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

Sfera Labs ships Strato Pi Plus with quad RS-485 and CAN FD

Sfera Labs has begun shipping the Strato Pi Plus, a DIN-rail industrial edge server based on the Raspberry Pi 4B or Raspberry Pi 5. The system adds a 10–50 V DC power supply, up to four isolated RS-485 interfaces, CAN FD connectivity, and an independent RP2354 microcontroller.

Raspberry Pi launches 10-inch Touch Display 2 with 1200 × 1920 resolution

Raspberry Pi has introduced a 10-inch version of its Touch Display 2, expanding the display family beyond the existing 5-inch and 7-inch models. The new panel provides a 1200 × 1920 resolution, ten-point capacitive touch, and compatibility with the Raspberry Pi 5 and supported Compute Module platforms.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 23, 2026

Water Feature In A Barcelona Park

Updated This Past Day

  1. IBM's Press Release About Results Mentions "AI" 10 Times, "Quantum" 4 Times
    Blah blah blah AI"
  2. Things We Could Do More Than Half a Century Ago But Can No Longer Accomplish
    Newer is not always better
  3. Linux Foundation an Enemy of the Planet, Proponent of Pollution and Global Heating
    "could the "polluters pay" model be extended to the computing environment and used to take on Microsoft and Microsofters?"
  4. Not Everything Can be Automated
    not a new thing

    New

  5. IBM in the Red After Bad Results (Shares Down in After Hours)
    Will the CEO step down, retire, of what else?
  6. Gemini Links 22/07/2026: Fault Lines, the Dark Web and Beyond, and Why Substack is Awful
    Links for the day
  7. Insult and Injury: Getting Banned, Not Just Sacked, by Microsoft
    A former insider spoke about this in public 5 hours ago
  8. Links 22/07/2026: "Dumb Phones" Not Enough to Tackle Harmful Addition, "MPEG-4 Visual's Road to Being [Software] Patent-Free"
    Links for the day
  9. Top secret: Cults inquiry submission concealed from public
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  10. An Hour Ahead of Alleged 'Results' (Amid Investigation Into Fraud) IBM Falls Back to New Lows
    Only cents away from a 52-week low
  11. IBM Headed for Lowest "Value" in 2 Years
    In a nutshell, Krishna "can't keep it up" and IBM is now investigated for fraud
  12. Investigation Progressing
    There is nothing "funny" about receiving mortal threats for merely reporting information in a civilised country
  13. Anupa Ann Joseph & Debian defamation gang
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  14. State of the Invidious Project
    Never forget how hostile Google can be towards freedom
  15. Prioritising the Safety of Women is the Best Approach to Foster Diversity in Technical Communities
    Debian was never "normative", but that does not mean Debian should have such low standards
  16. IBM Will Report 'Results' Tonight (CET), It's Already Investigated for Securities Fraud
    "Five of the biggest US tech giants are carrying $1.65 trillion in debt that does not show up on their balance sheets"
  17. Hardware Has Gotten a Lot Worse, Not Just Far More Expensive
    prices go up fast
  18. Amid Claims of Microsoft Bing Layoffs It Seems Like Bing Cannot Even Hold on to Second Place
    Yandex is sometimes bigger than Bing
  19. Wikileaks Does Not Publish New Material Anymore, But Wikileaks Still Changes the World
    Wikileaks has a legacy that will soon turn 20
  20. Links 22/07/2026: Postal IRCs, PlayStation Kills Discs, Union Action Against Microsoft, "Judge Considers Tossing Databricks Patent Suit Under California anti-SLAPP Law"
    Links for the day
  21. Same 'Journalists' Who Published Fake News for IBM (Pump and Dump) Now Write Puff Pieces About the Stock Falling
    the media is so compromised
  22. They Called It "Social" and "Media", But It Turned Out to be Slop and Child Porn
    Why do any sane people still use social control media?
  23. Age of consent: DebConf26 registered sex offender in Argentina?
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  24. European Patent Office (EPO) Series: In the Pole Position Despite a Dismal Track Record
    António Campinos is an old hand when it comes to such high-level institutional intrigue
  25. Site a Bit Slower Due to Visitors' Load
    We'll try to work out better speeds
  26. Gemini Links 22/07/2026: Emacs, Astrology Clock, Arduino, and Rogallo v1.0.0
    Links for the day
  27. After Involvement by the Free Software Foundation (FSF) LibreTech and Quibble Gain More Participants
    RMS expressed gratitude for people who worked on Quibble and improved LibreJS after many years of inactivity
  28. The Lessons From the Assange Saga
    This will not end well
  29. Apple Will Increase Surveillance of Customers, Record Verbal Communications Under the Guise of "Hey Hi"
    Apple now drinks that same Kool-Aid
  30. Dave Winer, Blogging Pioneer, Sells Out, Spews Out LLM Slop to Readers
    Another one bites the dust [...] Now it's a slopfarm of sorts
  31. GNU/Linux OS in ComorOS
    Now, as in recent years or the last year, the GNU/Linux "signal" is growing significantly
  32. Microsoft Redefines "Layoffs" to Give Smaller Tallies
    It's not just calling them "buyouts" or saying people are merely "leaving" or "retiring"
  33. IBM is Not Done Destroying Red Hat, Wait Till October 1st 2026 (More Layoffs and Bluewashing)
    It's not bluewashing 'til it's 100% done
  34. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  35. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, July 21, 2026
    IRC logs for Tuesday, July 21, 2026
  36. "LF Sex", Nothing to Do With Linux
    a lot of explaining to do this week
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-07-16 to 2026-07-22
    4583 /irc.shtml
    3020 /index.shtml
    2518 /browse/latest.shtml
    2195 /n/2025/01/07/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    2113 /browse/index.shtml
    1988 /n/2026/02/12/Windows_Has_Become_Increasingly_Irrelevant.shtml
    1938 /n/2026/07/15/GNU_Linux_Estimated_at_8_Market_Share_Today_in_statCounter.shtml
    1642 /o/2023/04/05/easyos-5-2-1/index.shtml
    1429 /n/2026/02/10/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    1314 /n/2026/02/12/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    1283 /n/2026/07/18/PIP_Styled_Mass_Layoffs_Allegedly_Coming_to_Microsoft_by_12_Aug.shtml
    1179 /n/2026/07/18/Explaining_the_Culture_of_Bulletin_Board_Style_Chat.shtml
    1060 /about.shtml
    901 /n/2026/07/22/IBM_is_Not_Done_Destroying_Red_Hat_Wait_Till_October_1_2006_Mor.shtml
    890 /o/2017/05/09/coreboot-openstack-summit/index.shtml
    842 /n/2025/12/08/Canonical_Outsourcing_Ubuntu_to_Microsoft_Results_in_Broken_Ubu.shtml
    810 /n/2026/02/12/Microsoft_Slop_CEO_Speaks_of_Layoffs.shtml
    804 /n/2026/07/20/Gemini_Links_20_07_2026_Dungeon_Meshi_Undertale_Crossover_The_H.shtml
    800 /n/2026/07/17/Daniel_Pocock_Running_for_Office_Again_Clacton_on_Sea_By_electi.shtml
    744 /n/2026/02/13/IRC_Proceedings_Thursday_February_12_2026.shtml
    739 /n/2026/07/17/Daniel_Pocock_as_Independent_Candidate_Now_in_The_London_Standa.shtml
    731 /n/2026/07/17/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    720 /n/2026/07/17/27_Year_IBM_Veteran_on_IBM_Worse_than_the_Titanic_and_Perhaps_J.shtml
    707 /n/2026/07/21/The_Rumour_Said_That_a_Second_Wave_of_Microsoft_Layoffs_Would_C.shtml
    703 /intro.shtml
    695 /n/2026/05/08/Over_97_of_the_Linux_Foundation_s_Budget_Goes_Not_to_Linux.shtml
    692 /n/2026/07/18/This_Bubble_is_Bursting_Piecewise.shtml
    686 /n/2026/07/17/EPO_Cocaine_Communication_Manager_Part_XV_Nazi_Like_Thinking_at.shtml
    681 /n/2026/07/19/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    677 /n/2026/07/16/Rebellion_Brewing_at_Microsoft.shtml
    677 /n/2026/07/17/Farage_Out_Daniel_Pocock_in.shtml
    670 /n/2026/07/18/Links_18_07_2026_Spotify_Uses_Slop_Song_Descriptions_San_Franci.shtml
    668 /n/2026/07/17/Links_17_07_2026_Microsoft_is_Cutting_OneDrive_Coverage_Larry_E.shtml
    648 /n/2026/07/22/Site_a_Bit_Slower_Due_to_Visitors_Load.shtml
    639 /n/2026/07/18/After_5_Years_Vista_11_Still_Adopted_Less_Than_Its_Predecessor_.shtml
    638 /n/2026/07/19/As_Envisioned_a_Rebellion_and_Many_Whistleblowers_at_Microsoft.shtml
    636 /n/2026/07/20/Canonical_Staff_Acting_Like_They_Aim_to_Receive_Job_Offers_From.shtml
    627 /n/2026/07/16/Technology_Against_Human_Nature.shtml
    621 /n/2026/07/20/Daniel_Pocock_in_The_Guardian_This_Morning.shtml
    607 /n/2026/07/17/One_Heck_of_a_Week_for_IBM_the_Grandpa_of_High_Tech_Internation.shtml
    605 /n/2026/07/16/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    596 /n/2026/07/20/Worsening_Staff_Affairs_at_Microsoft.shtml
    594 /n/2026/07/20/Whistleblowers_Keep_Flowing.shtml
    593 /n/2026/07/18/In_Free_Software_Nobody_Gets_Fired.shtml
    591 /n/2026/07/17/Why_I_Quit_Academic_Career_or_Academia_Nearly_15_Years_Ago.shtml
    588 /n/2026/07/17/IBM_SHAREHOLDER_INVESTIGATION_Potential_Securities_Claims_Invol.shtml
    585 /n/2026/07/18/Daniel_Pocock_s_Candidacy_Election_of_Member_of_Parliament_Ment.shtml

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