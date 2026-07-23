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CVE-2026-8933: Canonical's Snaps System Has Problems
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HackRead ☛ New Ubuntu Desktop Vulnerability Turns Local Access Into Root Control
A vulnerability in snap-confine lets an unprivileged user gain root access on affected Ubuntu Desktop systems. Install the latest snapd update to fix the issue.
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Hacker News ☛ Ubuntu snap-confine Flaw Could Give Local Users Root on Default Desktop Installs
Cybersecurity researchers have disclosed details of a new local privilege escalation (LPE) vulnerability in snap-confine that an unprivileged user can trigger to obtain root access and gain complete control of a target environment.
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InfoSecurity Magazine ☛ Ubuntu snap-confine Vulnerability Enables Local Root Access
A newly disclosed vulnerability in the Ubuntu component that isolates snap applications has been found to hand full root access to any local user on default installations of Ubuntu Desktop 24.04, 25.10 and 26.04.
According to new research from the Qualys Threat Research Unit (TRU) published on July 21, the flaw sits in snap-confine, the enforcement component that builds the execution environment for snap applications.
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Ubuntu Snap-Confine Flaw Could Grant Unprivileged Users Full Root Access
A high-severity local privilege escalation vulnerability in Ubuntu’s snap-confine component could allow an unprivileged user to gain full root access on default installations of several Ubuntu Desktop releases.
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Ubuntu snap-confine flaw can give attackers root access
Qualys has disclosed a local privilege escalation vulnerability in Ubuntu's snap-confine component, tracked as CVE-2026-8933.