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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 25, 2026



Quoting: Murena Workspace - Excellent idea, some rough edges —

And this brings me to the end of my first Murena review. There is a lot to be said. Overall, I am pleased by Murena Workspace. This is a novel approach to offer a non-big-tech cloud collaboration framework that actually works, feels reasonably mature and useful, and respects the user privacy. My initial impression was somewhat lukewarm, which can be dangerous for new users, but then, I slowly warmed up to the solution, especially once I stopped playing on the phone and switched to the desktop, as one should.

My biggest gripe is the automatic backup upon account login, without any waiting period, and the lack of complete granularity in what should go into the cloud and what shouldn't. The existence of two backup accounts is also confusing. Not really sure why contacts (address book) need to exist in both places, or even as a separate entry. The /e/OS integration isn't perfect either, with niggles and bugs and problems. Phone wise, if you use OnlyOffice to create documents on your desktop, expect visual compatibility problems, unless you switch away from mobile view to desktop view.

By and large, the suite works well. The "office" component is strong. The other programs are less mature. Of course, there are rough edges everywhere, and in my head, perhaps it would make more sense to have fewer apps but have them properly polished rather than a wide, broad but middling array of tools. All things considered, I can see myself using this workspace. Like I said early on, I'm no fan of cloud tools, and it will probably take me months, maybe years to get to any sort of medium-level trust with this or any other online suite. But given the repertoire of available solutions, sure, I like it. There's a distinct Linux feel to it, but it's quite good, with lots of neat features. Better than I expected, to be fair. Thus, I say, keep the momentum going, and perhaps this might become a superb alternative to the mainstream options one day.