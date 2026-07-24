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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2026



Quoting: I'm not upgrading to Windows 11, but I'm not tolerating Linux either —

However, after digging a little deeper, the limitations of Chrome OS Flex became apparent. Its lightweight nature comes at a cost: a heavy reliance on the web. Almost every application is a Progressive Web App (PWA), and most specialized software that works offline likely isn't supported. It wouldn't be a problem for me since most of my work is accomplished on a web browser. But for my needs, which occasionally involve light photo editing or using specific productivity tools that don't have good web counterparts, it just wasn't going to cut it. I also shiver at the idea of coughing up a subscription fee for such basic tasks online.

While this web-first approach offloads the processing to online instances and delivers a satisfactorily smooth experience locally, the lack of support for Android or even standard Chrome OS apps from the Google Play Store was the biggest deal-breaker for me. Stripped of Google's expansive library of apps, Chrome OS Flex feels more like a souped-up web browser than a full-fledged operating system. My illusion of converting a Windows laptop to a budget Chromebook was crumbling quickly.