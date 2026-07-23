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Plex's Open Source Alternative Jellyfin is Having a Leadership Crisis
Quoting: Plex's Open Source Alternative Jellyfin is Having a Leadership Crisis —
Jellyfin, the local media server solution that makes people forget that Plex even exists, is going through a major shakeup in its development team's organizational structure.
In a forum post published a few days ago, founder Joshua Boniface confirmed that he is departing as Project Leader, while Anthony Lavado is stepping down as a core team member.
Their exit comes just days after the other founder, Andrew Rabert, announced his own voluntary departure.
Joshua and Anthony describe their exit as being amicable, saying that there is little to no risk of a hostile fork. They're leaving day-to-day operations to the rest of the team, many of whom have already been managing different parts of Jellyfin for years.