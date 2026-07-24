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The smallest desktop OS you’ve never heard of
Quoting: The smallest desktop OS you’ve never heard of —
Kolibri OS comes in multiple versions and the smallest of those is a floppy disk image that only weighs 1.4MB. I downloaded the floppy disk image off the KolibriOS website, but I don't have a floppy disk or a floppy disk drive, so in order to run it, I had to run it inside a virtual machine. Virtual machine software lets you virtualize hardware like floppy disk drives, so you can run floppy disk images. Kolibri OS boots directly off the floppy disk, so it doesn't require an installation.