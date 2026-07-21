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OBS Studio 32.2 Released with New Filter to Compose SDR into HDR
Coming more than four months after OBS Studio 32.1, the OBS Studio 32.2 release is here to introduce a new filter to compose SDR into HDR, dynamic bitrate support for multitrack video, missing file support for filters, support for plugins to set custom icons for new source types, and support for copy-paste functions for the frontend API.
OBS Studio 32.2 also replaces the Add Source dropdown with a new dialog, adds support for including WebP files when adding a directory to the Image Slide Show source, introduces an improved FPS selector user experience, and adds support for the Delete key as a hotkey to delete sources on macOS systems.