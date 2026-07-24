Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty

I do understand where they are coming from since there are horror stories around about blocklists and delivery problems but today I want to show you that it is in fact possible in 2026 and you might even be able to host it from home! By design email is an open system and we should not accept that a few big corporations have all our mail and the internet to become less decentralized in the process.

Since my small MSP company helps people and corporations on a daily basis to switch from Gmail and Microsoft to cloud alternatives or self-hosted solutions I thought I should put my money where my mouth is and also move away from Google Workspace.