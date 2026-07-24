news
Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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Federal News Network ☛ The case for an America-first software supply chain
Given the software supply chain’s impact on critical U.S. infrastructure, the country ought to define software sovereignty requirements. Software sovereignty consists of four core pillars: [...]
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Christian Haschek ☛ You should self-host your mail server
I do understand where they are coming from since there are horror stories around about blocklists and delivery problems but today I want to show you that it is in fact possible in 2026 and you might even be able to host it from home! By design email is an open system and we should not accept that a few big corporations have all our mail and the internet to become less decentralized in the process.
Since my small MSP company helps people and corporations on a daily basis to switch from Gmail and Microsoft to cloud alternatives or self-hosted solutions I thought I should put my money where my mouth is and also move away from Google Workspace.
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Yle ☛ Citizens' initiative on securing critical digital services heading to Finnish Parliament
"Finland must ensure that the basic rights of citizens, democracy and national security are not dependent on actors who are under the purview of governments outside the EU/EEA," their website states in English.
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Digitaalinen itsenäisyys ☛ Digital Independence
The citizens’ initiative proposes legislation requiring that the digital services of Finland’s public administration be implemented using solutions provided by Finnish and European actors.