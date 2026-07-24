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I switched from Zorin to elementary OS for a Mac-like PC experience I never expected
Quoting: I switched from Zorin to elementary OS for a Mac-like PC experience I never expected —
When it comes to finding the perfect Linux distro, there are hundreds available that can meet virtually any need. Sometimes it is fun to try different flavors by running them in a VM or in a live environment for testing before applying them to your production box. One that mimics the look and feel of a Mac is Elementary OS.