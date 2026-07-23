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today's howtos
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Linuxize ☛ Dockerfile COPY vs ADD: Which to Use
Compare Dockerfile COPY and ADD for local files, build stages, remote URLs, Git repositories, and tar extraction, with clear guidance on when to use each.
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Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Syslog-ng journald source: how to avoid log bombs on errors?
Choose your poison: Up until version 4.12, when syslog-ng ran into an error jumping to a saved systemd journal position, it read the journal from the beginning. With the latest syslog-ng version, you can configure what happens in case of such an error.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Tor Browser on Fedora 44
Fedora 44 landed with GNOME 49, a refreshed kernel, and the usual round of security tightening that Red Hat’s upstream community is known for.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install OBS Studio on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Setting up a fresh Ubuntu 26.04 LTS box for screen recording or live streaming sounds like it should take five minutes.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Amarok Music Player on Fedora 44
If you’ve spent any real time administering Fedora workstations, you already know that “just install the package” rarely tells the whole story.
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[Old] Erik Thorsell ☛ State of the Homelab 2026 (Network edition)
As with home computers utilised for “server stuff”, I have a history when it comes to networking which goes a little bit further than that of the average Internet user.
My very first router, after moving to my own place, was an Asus RT-N66U. I think I struck gold with this purchase, because unknowingly I bought a router that put me on open source and modding early on in my life. I only ran the router as purchased for a couple of months after which I flashed it with Tomato1. The main issue with this router was that it was too slow. The apartment I lived in had a 1 000/1 000 Mbps Internet connection, but the poor router would not push more than a couple of hundred Mbps. I don’t remember, but I doubt I got more than 250 Mbps over WiFi.
An upgrade was in order!