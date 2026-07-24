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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2026



Quoting: 5 signs you're using the wrong Linux distro —

Two Linux distros can be so similar to use, that you wonder why they both have to exist in the first place, or they can be so different that you question whether you actually know how to use Linux at all. With so many distros to choose from, what are even the chances you happen to be using the best one for you? While incessant distro-hopping can be pointless and unhealthy, if you're seeing the signs that your current distro is harshing your melllow, maybe it's time to move on buuuuddy. Sorry, I've been watching Pauly Shore movies.