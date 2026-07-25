OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed's Review of the Week

Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,

This week was quite busy and successful, with 6 snapshots (0716, 0717, 0718, 0720, 0721, and 0722) published to our users.

From last week’s outlook, we successfully checked off three major updates: KDE Plasma 6.7.3, systemd 261.1, and Perl 5.44.0 are now in your hands.