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OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed's Review of the Week
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OpenSUSE ☛ Planet News Roundup
The community blog feed aggregator lists the featured highlights below from July 17 to 23. This week opened Call for Proposals for two 2027 Open Developers Summits (Barcelona and Dallas), and KDE published its Akademy 2026 schedule for Graz. A blog also confirms Akademy-es will be in Madrid. On the technical side, a PortProtonQt Polkit flaw (CVE-2026-59678) was fixed in 1.3.1, and Tumbleweed shipped five snapshots.
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Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2026/30
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
This week was quite busy and successful, with 6 snapshots (0716, 0717, 0718, 0720, 0721, and 0722) published to our users.
From last week’s outlook, we successfully checked off three major updates: KDE Plasma 6.7.3, systemd 261.1, and Perl 5.44.0 are now in your hands.
We also had a brief “yo-yo” moment with
multipath-tools. In snapshot 0720, we upgraded it to version 0.15~1, which enabled asynchronous path checkers by default and deprecated some options. This quickly turned out to cause some integration ripples, so in snapshot 0721 we chose safety first and reverted back to version 0.14.3.