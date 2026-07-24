news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2026



Quoting: My Linux laptop runs better now that I treat it like a server —

My Linux machines are either running Proxmox or they're running CachyOS with bleeding-edge desktop software and the latest in hardware. My laptop and ROG Ally X are nothing like a server, and rebooting at 3 a.m. doesn't matter if the device is asleep, and uptime isn't a virtue I care about outside my home lab.

But that is confusing the policy with the discipline. It's the posture that matters. Scheduled update windows instead of reactive clicking, a rollback path before every change, backups that are actually tested, and configuration that lives in a git repo, not in your memory. The best thing about running your daily driver like a server is that the payoff is an absence. No update dread, no lost afternoons, no full reinstalls, and no wondering if things backed up. My laptop went from one of the flakiest machines in my house to just another appliance.