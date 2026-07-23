QBE, a compact compiler backend developed by Quentin Carbonneaux, is a lightweight alternative to larger compiler backends such as LLVM and GCC. Designed to be small enough for a single developer to understand, QBE uses a static single-assignment (SSA) intermediate representation (IR), supports the C ABI, and serves as the backend for projects such as Hare and the cproc C11 compiler. Frontends emit the textual form of QBE's IR directly; QBE then takes care of register allocation, optimization, and native-code generation, producing assembly for the target architecture.

QBE is MIT-licensed, and has had 38 contributors, although Carbonneaux is by far the most prolific. On June 2, 2026, version 1.3 was released. Described in the release notes as the most significant update since 1.0 in 2022, the release adds roughly 7,000 lines of code while removing 1,500. It introduces a number of architectural changes aimed at improving the performance of code compiled with QBE, simplifying backend development via metaprogramming, and expanding platform support.