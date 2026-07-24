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Share Food and Water
Tomorrow and on Sunday we expect and hope for some rain. Based on the local supplier (treatment) of water, Manchester is faring OK this year despite the drought. They messaged us about it 1-2 days ago and they say we need not take this for granted. Gardens and public spaces are meanwhile perishing (yellowing); the grass is dry if not dead - in some cases the point of irrecoverably.
We understand it's the same in a lot of Europe and northern countries in America. Either far too much rain (floods) or none at all.
If you want to help wildlife, give some water or food. Sharing is caring. █
Image source: A cute little fox squirrel and a Carolina chickadee are sharing the sunflower seeds from a hanging bird feeder.