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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 23, 2026



Quoting: New to Linux? This 10-day checklist will help you settle in nice and easy | ZDNET —

So, you've finally decided to give Linux a try, but you're worried because you've never used anything but MacOS or Windows. What's in store for you? Can you make this work?

Change is hard, and leaving an operating system that you've used for decades is certainly a big change. But if you're serious about giving Linux a try, you don't have to expect to become a pro overnight. It took me months to get to a point with Linux that I felt I truly knew what I was doing. Back then, I didn't have any help, and the OS was exponentially harder to use than it is today.

But if I could go back in time, I would remind myself to take it slow and handle one task at a time. To that end, I've devised a 10-day plan that can help you ease into Linux.