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Recent Audiocasts/Shows/Videos About GNU/Linux and Software Freedom
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Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 379: Driving E-ink DIY, NES On ESP, And The Other IRC
On this episode, Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi discuss their love of electronic paper, clunky cartridges, and keeping old games alive by any means possible. You’ll also hear about getting the most out of the sensors in our 3D printers, playing with X-rays at home, a ring that runs Java, and a roulette wheel that outgrew its 555 timer. Stick around to the end to learn about a different sort of IRC that’s even more niche than the one you’re probably familiar with, as well as the logistical challenges and potential benefits of catching rockets with a giant net.
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Barry Kauler ☛ YouTube EasyOS Part22 installer continued
The latest post is here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RKZHwp_Qqgg
This introduces installing to an entire drive.
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Invidious ☛ Europe Pushes Back Against Palantir
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-22 [Older] Linux Mint vs Apps: why the fixed distro model doesn't work
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-22 [Older] Linux Mint's Wayland Session Is Ready After 3 Years
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-22 [Older] Valve's Steam Frame Is Reinventing Arch Linux On ARM
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-22 [Older] No One Actually Likes Windows Anymore
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-22 [Older] Every Linux User Must Care About The MPEG 4 Patents
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-22 [Older] DaVinci Resolve on Linux: Fix EVERY Common Issue
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-22 [Older] End Of Debian Linux 32 Bit x86 Has Come
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-22 [Older] GNOME Just Declared WAR on Linux Mint (And It’s Ugly)
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-21 [Older] Torvalds tells A.I. skeptics to fork or walk away - Linux Weekly News
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-20 [Older] Linux Is About A Certain Kind Of Choice
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-20 [Older] How Terrible Is Modern Linux On An Old PC?
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-20 [Older] TUXEDO Just DUMPED Ubuntu - And the Reason Is Brutal (Ubuntu is in Trouble)
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-20 [Older] Linus Torvalds Finally Speaks: Should AI Write the Linux Kernel? [And a War Just Began]
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-19 [Older] The ZimaBoard 2 us really awesome.
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Invidious ☛ 2026-07-18 [Older] FreeBSD goes 100% GPL-Free.