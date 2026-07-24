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Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers News and Videos
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Kev Quirk ☛ Your RSS Reader Is Robbing You
Maybe the site's font isn't that nice, or it's too bright, too dark, too small. Using RSS normalises the design across all sites and allows readers to have the same experience across all the sites we read.
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Antonio Santos ☛ Your RSS Reader Is Robbing You
The thing is though, I’ve found that reading exclusively through an RSS feed impacts how you enjoy other people’s blogs. What I mean by that is RSS feeds don’t include any styles so your experience with people’s posts and articles and content is to be based on how your article’s reader chooses to display them.
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Chromium
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Threat Source ☛ Chaos ransomware's msaRAT: Living off the browser to build a covert C2 channel
This RAT never touches the network directly — it controls its C2 communication channel exclusively through Chrome DevTools Protocol (CDP), a browser debugging API. The binary contains a Cloudflare Workers endpoint, but it never makes HTTP connections to that domain itself; it offloads that work entirely to the browser.
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Mozilla
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Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Addons Blog: Firefox 153 WebExtensions API updates
We had a bumper release of WebExtensions API updates in Firefox 153. To start, there is a permissions change that affects how your extensions access local files. We then have two contributions from the community members: userScripts.execute() and the new publicSuffix Hey Hi (AI) We’re covering those contributions in more depth, including the people behind them, in a separate post. And there is more, read on…
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Firefox Tooling Announcements: Happy BMO Push Day! (20260723.{1,2})
The following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org: [...]
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OSTechNix ☛ Never Run Tor Browser with sudo: Here's What Happens
Installing Tor Browser on Linux is simple. Download the archive, extract it, open the directory, and launch it. The first surprise often comes when you launch it with sudo instead of as your regular user.
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Tor ☛ New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 16.0a9 | The Tor Project
⚠️ Reminder: The Tor Browser Alpha release-channel is for testing only. As such, Tor Browser Alpha is not intended for general use because it is more likely to include bugs affecting usability, security, and privacy.
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