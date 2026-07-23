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Dual-booting Linux is no longer worth the headache—there's a better way
Quoting: Dual-booting Linux is no longer worth the headache—there's a better way —
For a very long time, if you wanted to try Linux on a semi-permanent basis, you needed to shrink your Windows partition, install a Linux distro of some variety, and just suffer through any of the numerous problems that can occur with dual booting.
That advice—however unfortunate it is—made sense when the only alternative was to run Linux in a sluggish VM on Windows or via a USB drive that'd bottleneck your performance. However, things are different today. Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2) provides a real Linux kernel with GUI support, is easy to install, and it is pretty performant on most systems.
You can take Linux for a test drive without any of those issues.