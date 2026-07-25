Open Hardware/Modding: Home Assistant, Raspberry Pi, and More

For 6 years or so, I have been down the custom, split, ergonomic keyboard rabbit hole. And, since running a few different boards, I have found what I like and dislike in a board - to the point that it sounded like a good idea to build one that ticked all the boxes of preferences - 34 keys, MX switches, wired (more reliable than battery and stops the need to charge occasionally). I had my eye on a few, and decided on the Ferricy. This will be a bit of a build log as to my findings, the parts list, and how it all came together.