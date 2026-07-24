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Games: Space Battles, Proton, Steam Machine with SteamOS Linux, and More
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Positech Games ☛ New Ridiculous Space Battles Trailer – Cliffski's Blog
Well its been a while since I did one. Here is the latest one. let me know what you think. Is it too slow? is it too long? Does it look ok? YouTube compression sucks, even after uploading an 800MB files for a 2.5minute video, it still mangles it. FFS.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve puts up a Proton 11.0-2 Release Candidate for testing | GamingOnLinux
Valve have put up a Release Candidate to test the upcoming Proton 11.0-2 update, to fix up more issues found with Windows games on SteamOS / Linux. Many of the changes will have already been in either Proton Experimental or Proton Hotfix.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 set to arrive August 25 | GamingOnLinux
Some explosive co-op action is coming our way, with Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 getting an August 25th release date announced today. I'm going to have to grab this one. Aliens is one of my all-time favourite movies and it really sounds like they've improved upon the first game.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Machine with SteamOS Linux - initial thoughts | GamingOnLinux
Good news everyone, I now have a Steam Machine in the GamingOnLinux house and I have some initial thoughts. Note: my articles on the Steam Machine are completely unsponsored. This was a personal purchase - as Valve PR did not return my emails.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Get some great point and click adventures, and digital board games in two new Humble Bundles | GamingOnLinux
If you need some more games as we come close to the weekend, and perhaps for the Summer holidays - two fresh Humble Bundles are live with plenty of choices.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Yet Another Zombie Survivors 1.0 release announced for August | GamingOnLinux
On August 20th, the excellent Yet Another Zombie Survivors 1.0 finally launches - we have a new trailer and new details of what to expect from it. Easily one of the best survivor-like bullet heavens around, really unique with the multi-hero system.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ KONAMI detail more platform specifications for METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.2 | GamingOnLinux
METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.2 from KONAMI arrives on August 27th, and they've now given a bit more detail on what you'll need for it.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve give Steam Wishlist and Steam Gifts a major needed upgrade | GamingOnLinux
Valve just upgraded the Steam Wishlist and Steam Gifts system - to bring new features and they sound like truly major upgrades. This is part of why so many people stick with Steam - Valve are constantly rethinking parts of the store to make them better.