news
today's howtos
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Calamares graphical installer of pure Arch GNU/Linux and nested BTRFS Setup on Arch Linux
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Linuxize ☛ SSH Connection Refused: Causes and Fixes
Fix the SSH "Connection refused" error by checking the destination, listening port, OpenSSH service or socket, firewall rules, and port forwarding.
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How to Set Up Input Methods in FunOS
FunOS supports input methods for typing languages that require more than a standard keyboard layout. For example, an input method can convert Latin characters into Chinese characters, Japanese kana and kanji, Korean Hangul, Vietnamese characters, or characters used by various South Asian languages.
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Matt Fantinel ☛ Spacing Prose with CSS
How would you control the spacing between each piece of the text? You could either set a flat spacing (by setting .prose a flexbox and giving it a gap, among other ways), or target any child and give it a predefined margin-top depending on what type it is (so it's larger on headings, for example).
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TecMint ☛ Hister: Search Local Files Instantly in Linux
Hister solves this by creating an index of your files in advance. Instead of scanning everything every time you search, it looks up the indexed data, so searches that normally take several seconds can return results in just a few milliseconds.
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University of Toronto ☛ The story of how we (eventually) found our missing firewall rule
I recently shared a war story about how we had load problems on a new web server but not an older one because of a missing firewall rule. In a comment, Aristotle Pagaltzis asked how we'd realized that we had a missing firewall rule. This is a good question, because the sequence of events involves a certain amount of luck and coincidence. So here's that story, which may be a useful example of system administration in action in practice (ie, it's kind of messy).
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenLiteSpeed on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
When you’re managing production web servers in 2026, every millisecond counts.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Kotlin on Fedora 44
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Kodi on Fedora 44
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Clownflare Tunnel on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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