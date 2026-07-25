news
Linux Plumbers Conference 2026 registration open and graphics news
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Kernel Space
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LWN ☛ Linux Plumbers Conference 2026 registration open
Registration is now
open for the 2026 GNU/Linux Plumbers Conference, to be held October 5
to 7 in Prague, Czechia. Tickets to this event tend to sell out
quickly, so interested attendees probably should not procrastinate.
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Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) ☛ Linux Plumbers Conference: Linux Plumbers Conference Registration is now Open
We’re pleased to announce Linux Plumbers Conference registration is now open.
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Graphics Stack
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Minsoo Choo ☛ Vulkan sucks
Usually my tone is gentle when I write titles. Instead of Vulkan Sucks, usually I would've written titles like Why Vulkan Is Not the Right One for Me or Why Vulkan Falls Behind Other Graphics APIs. But I'm making this post an exception. Vulkan sucks.
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Benjamin Feldman ☛ 3D Gaussian Splatting in a Weekend
3D Gaussian splatting is a technique that answers this question: given a dataset of pictures of a scene, how can I reconstruct it in 3D? This is achieved using a machine learning algorithm that, for many different camera angles, does the following: render the scene, compare it to the picture taken at the same camera angle, and update the scene to reduce the difference between the rendered image and the ground truth. However, unlike traditional 3D renderers, 3DGS does not use triangles as primitives, but objects called Gaussian splats, making the rendering algorithm unique to 3DGS.
In this post, I aim to show how 3D Gaussian splatting works by building a simplified renderer from scratch, in ~1000 lines of code. The main motivation is to build intuition on the 3DGS math. It is recommended to understand the basics of linear algebra, probability theory and computer graphics.
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