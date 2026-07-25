Linux Plumbers Conference 2026 registration open and graphics news

3D Gaussian splatting is a technique that answers this question: given a dataset of pictures of a scene, how can I reconstruct it in 3D? This is achieved using a machine learning algorithm that, for many different camera angles, does the following: render the scene, compare it to the picture taken at the same camera angle, and update the scene to reduce the difference between the rendered image and the ground truth. However, unlike traditional 3D renderers, 3DGS does not use triangles as primitives, but objects called Gaussian splats, making the rendering algorithm unique to 3DGS.

In this post, I aim to show how 3D Gaussian splatting works by building a simplified renderer from scratch, in ~1000 lines of code. The main motivation is to build intuition on the 3DGS math. It is recommended to understand the basics of linear algebra, probability theory and computer graphics.