news
Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, Nouveau Revisited, and Diablo IV
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, with Database Detective: Minor Crimes Division and Pathogenic - 2026-07-22 Edition
Between 2026-07-15 and 2026-07-22 there were 110 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux builds. For reference, during the same time, there were 770 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 14.3 % of total released titles. And it’s not just shovelware, there’s quite a few good title in this past week! I have a soft spot for Database Detective: Minor Crimes Division because it makes you solve crimes using the SQL language! Don’t miss Pathogenic as well where you infect the human body and fight the immune system. Full list below.
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Emmanuel Kasper: Opensource gaming with nouveau nvidia driver
So it will not play cyberpunk 2077, but if you prefer opensource drivers for your hardware, nouveau is certainly an option for some opensource gaming.
Using kernel 7.0 from debian backports, I could run opensource classics requiring 3D acceleration flawlessly with nouveau: [...]
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XDA ☛ Valve's latest Proton update fixes a nasty Diablo IV game-breaking bug on Linux
Valve's Proton layer has been one of the best things to happen to gaming on Linux, but it's by no means perfect. Fortunately, Valve has been working hard at fixing any problems that may arise, while also adding new games into the mix. The latest release candidate build, Proton 11.0-2, has been released, and with it comes a critical fix for fans of Diablo IV.