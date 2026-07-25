The RealSense D585 Pro is a stereo depth camera built around the company’s new Gen 5 vision processor. It combines a 120 × 100-degree field of view, global-shutter sensors, dual infrared projectors, an integrated IMU, and on-device processing for robotics and industrial-vision systems.

The standard shutdown procedure is a bit slower, but better prevents data loss.

Coming a month after Tails 7.9, which only updated to Tor Browser 15.0.16 and some firmware packages, the Tails 7.10 release is a bigger one, introducing a new shutdown procedure, the one from the GNOME desktop environment, which is slower but better prevents data loss. The previous, faster emergency shutdown can still be used.

Coming seven weeks after LibreOffice 26.2.4, the LibreOffice 26.2.5 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 is the second major update based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, introducing an updated browser engine for the Morph Browser app based on Chromium 134, which improves compatibility with today’s websites, along with an installer for Widevine for playing DRM-protected content.

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Rain at Last!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 25, 2026



It's almost 7PM and finally, at last, some drops fall from the sky. It is not just crucial for the (previously) green areas but also for the animals.

The rain shortfall is not unique to us; in France, for example, there are "Severe Thunderstorm Warnings" (Bouches-du-Rhone) - i.e. too much all at once - and the crisis is national.

It seems worse in France than in here.

On the positive side, reservoirs can fill up again, maybe by the end of this year or next year.

Climate change is not a theory, it is an explanation of the present. █

Image source: Heat-driven drought leaves quarter of France small rivers dry, specialist warns