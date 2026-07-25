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Rain at Last!
It's almost 7PM and finally, at last, some drops fall from the sky. It is not just crucial for the (previously) green areas but also for the animals.
The rain shortfall is not unique to us; in France, for example, there are "Severe Thunderstorm Warnings" (Bouches-du-Rhone) - i.e. too much all at once - and the crisis is national.
It seems worse in France than in here.
On the positive side, reservoirs can fill up again, maybe by the end of this year or next year.
Climate change is not a theory, it is an explanation of the present. █
Image source: Heat-driven drought leaves quarter of France small rivers dry, specialist warns