Mike Masnick Was Right About Lady Streisand

Raspberry Pi has introduced a 10-inch version of its Touch Display 2, expanding the display family beyond the existing 5-inch and 7-inch models. The new panel provides a 1200 × 1920 resolution, ten-point capacitive touch, and compatibility with the Raspberry Pi 5 and supported Compute Module platforms.

Sfera Labs has begun shipping the Strato Pi Plus, a DIN-rail industrial edge server based on the Raspberry Pi 4B or Raspberry Pi 5. The system adds a 10–50 V DC power supply, up to four isolated RS-485 interfaces, CAN FD connectivity, and an independent RP2354 microcontroller.

Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 is a multi-touch portrait display for Raspberry Pi single-board computers. It is designed to be used for all sorts of interactive projects, such as tablets, entertainment systems, home automation dashboards, robotics interfaces, gaming systems, and information dashboards.

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.3, which introduced the highly anticipated Frosted Glass effect, the COSMIC 1.4 release is here to introduce a new default sound theme, improve screen edge pointer accuracy with fractional scaling, improve NetworkManager support, and add xdg-desktop-portal-cosmic as a system service.

Firefox 154 promises support for clearing and updating cached favicons when performing a hard reload on a page, a “Manage AI” quick action in the address bar that opens the AI section of Settings, and the ability to highlight selected text in PDFs like in normal web pages.

Coming a month after Tails 7.9, which only updated to Tor Browser 15.0.16 and some firmware packages, the Tails 7.10 release is a bigger one, introducing a new shutdown procedure, the one from the GNOME desktop environment, which is slower but better prevents data loss. The previous, faster emergency shutdown can still be used.

Coming seven weeks after LibreOffice 26.2.4, the LibreOffice 26.2.5 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 is the second major update based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, introducing an updated browser engine for the Morph Browser app based on Chromium 134, which improves compatibility with today’s websites, along with an installer for Widevine for playing DRM-protected content.

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Mike Masnick Was Right About Lady Streisand

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2026



That which you attempt to hide will become more widely known

The Microsofters' attacks on us seem to have inadvertently legitimised us, made us more popular, and the longer their lawfare (funded by third parties) goes on for, the worse off (overall) it'll be for them and their corporate masters, which are nothing but slop companies that ride debt (money that does not even exist). A few days from now my Security For Costs (SFC) application turns 12 months. I am still pursuing it. If a Microsofter can only put down 4,000 down (for a lawsuit that typically costs in the range of 500,000-700,000 pounds), something is not right [1] and it's extra bad when done from another continent [2]. It is really bad use of taxpayers' money. The aim is to censor, the aim is also "chilling effect".

Lady Streisand shows this approach can backfire. █

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Techdirt ☛ Careful What You Sue For: Trump’s BBC Case Just Forced His Financial Records Into Discovery Last year we noted that Donald Trump had filed an obviously frivolous lawsuit against the BBC, asking for $10 billion. At issue was an edit in the documentary he didn’t like which might be considered mildly misleading (though Donald Trump repeatedly falsely claimed that the BBC used AI to fabricate quotes, the reality was they edited two separate parts of the same speech to sound like they were said together, when they were really many minutes apart). That’s not defamation, though. Like the Serial Strangler From Microsoft, Donald Trump is Out of Time and Has Jurisdiction Issues in the UK

Image source: Streisand taping her TV Special Barbra Streisand ... and other Musical Instruments in 1973