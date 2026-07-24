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Mike Masnick Was Right About Lady Streisand
That which you attempt to hide will become more widely known
The Microsofters' attacks on us seem to have inadvertently legitimised us, made us more popular, and the longer their lawfare (funded by third parties) goes on for, the worse off (overall) it'll be for them and their corporate masters, which are nothing but slop companies that ride debt (money that does not even exist). A few days from now my Security For Costs (SFC) application turns 12 months. I am still pursuing it. If a Microsofter can only put down 4,000 down (for a lawsuit that typically costs in the range of 500,000-700,000 pounds), something is not right [1] and it's extra bad when done from another continent [2]. It is really bad use of taxpayers' money. The aim is to censor, the aim is also "chilling effect".
Lady Streisand shows this approach can backfire. █
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Techdirt ☛ Careful What You Sue For: Trump’s BBC Case Just Forced His Financial Records Into Discovery
Last year we noted that Donald Trump had filed an obviously frivolous lawsuit against the BBC, asking for $10 billion. At issue was an edit in the documentary he didn’t like which might be considered mildly misleading (though Donald Trump repeatedly falsely claimed that the BBC used AI to fabricate quotes, the reality was they edited two separate parts of the same speech to sound like they were said together, when they were really many minutes apart). That’s not defamation, though.
- Like the Serial Strangler From Microsoft, Donald Trump is Out of Time and Has Jurisdiction Issues in the UK
Image source: Streisand taping her TV Special Barbra Streisand ... and other Musical Instruments in 1973