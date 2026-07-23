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Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
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Picosite - minimalist static site generator
Picosite is a minimalist static site generator. It converts Markdown files with YAML front matter into static HTML using Handlebars templates.
It includes a preview server with automatic rebuilding and can generate configurable PDF documents from the same source material.
This is free and open source software.
m4ke - minimalist static site generator
m4ke is a minimalist static site generator built around standard Unix tools.
It uses the m4 macro processor to transform posts and pages, while make handles the build process. Content can contain HTML, CSS and JavaScript, with reusable templates providing headers and footers.
This is free and open source software.
chroncal - terminal-based calendar application
chroncal is a terminal-based calendar application with an interactive text user interface and a comprehensive command-line interface. It stores calendar data locally in SQLite while supporting standard calendar formats and remote synchronisation.
The application manages events, tasks and journal entries. Its TUI offers month, week, day and agenda views, while its CLI provides scriptable access with human-readable or JSON output.
This is free and open source software.
Sitepress - file-backed content management system
Sitepress is a file-backed content management system and static site generator written in Ruby. It can run as a standalone tool, integrate with Rails applications, or compile content into static files.
The software is well suited to marketing pages, documentation, and smaller websites whose content needs to live alongside a web application.
This is free and open source software.
Dodeca - fully incremental static site generator
Dodeca is a fully incremental static site generator.
It uses cached queries throughout its build pipeline, so changing a file causes only the affected transformations to run again.
Development and production use the same processing pipeline, including cache-busted asset URLs, minified HTML, responsive images and font subsetting. Dodeca also provides its own Jinja-like template engine with conditionals, loops, variable interpolation and detailed error diagnostics.
This is free and open source software.
SparkPlayer - visually appealing media player
SparkPlayer is a terminal-based media player for local music and video collections. It combines filesystem browsing, playlist management, album artwork, video playback and colourful audio visualisers in a keyboard-driven interface.
This is free and open source software.
rchitect - maps the R API to Python
rchitect maps the R API to Python, enabling Python programs to interact with an embedded R session. It can evaluate R expressions, invoke R functions, and convert objects between the two languages.
The package was developed to provide the R integration used by the radian console.
This is free and open source software.
Trellis Site - Dart static site generator
Trellis Site is a Dart static site generator that combines Markdown content with Trellis templates and Hugo-inspired conventions.
It supports YAML front matter, themes, taxonomies, pagination, page bundles, shortcodes, data cascading, feeds, sitemaps, and client-side search indexes.
This is free and open source software.
rpymat - creates and manages an isolated Miniconda and Python environment
rpymat is an R package that creates and manages an isolated Miniconda and Python environment for reproducible data-processing pipelines.
It provides tools for installing Python packages, running scripts, working with reticulate, and managing JupyterLab without relying on the system-wide Python installation. The package is designed to offer stable behaviour across architectures, including ARM systems.
This is free and open source software.
gsty - terminal-based theme browser for Ghostty
gsty is a terminal-based theme browser for the Ghostty terminal emulator. Written in Rust, it provides an interactive interface for finding, previewing and applying installed themes.
Themes are previewed in real time, with gsty signalling running Ghostty instances to reload their configuration. The interface displays each theme’s colour palette and rendered sample code, while filtering and search tools make large theme collections easier to navigate.
This is free and open source software.