news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 23, 2026



Quoting: Mourning Dan Williams [LWN.net] —

I have just received the shocking news that Dan Williams, a longtime, high-profile kernel developer, has passed away. I knew him primarily through his long service on the Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board; he was always a strong, thoughtful, and intelligent presence. Dan will be deeply missed.

There is a support effort underway for Dan's family as they come to terms with this loss.