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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 25, 2026



Quoting: MagicX Mini Dream: new OLED handheld with Android and Linux variants coming soon - Notebookcheck News —

MagicX has revealed the name of its next handheld alongside a few details. The new handheld is confirmed to feature the custom OLED panel it announced earlier this month.

According to a post on its Discord channel, the next MagicX handheld will launch as the MagicX Mini Dream. Based on the phrasing, it means the device will arrive before the Mini40 and the unnamed MediaTek-powered handheld announced a few weeks ago.