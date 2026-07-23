Raspberry Pi and Raspberry Pi OS

Sfera Labs has begun shipping the Strato Pi Plus, a DIN-rail industrial edge server based on the Raspberry Pi 4B or Raspberry Pi 5. The system adds a 10–50 V DC power supply, up to four isolated RS-485 interfaces, CAN FD connectivity, and an independent RP2354 microcontroller.

According to the Strato Pi Plus documentation, the hybrid architecture pairs the Raspberry Pi with the RP2354, which operates separately from the main processor and handles system supervision, hardware watchdog functions, power-cycle control, RS-485 transmit enable, relay control, fan management, and input-power monitoring. This arrangement allows the controller to detect an unresponsive Raspberry Pi and initiate a recovery without relying on software running under Raspberry Pi OS.