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LibreOffice 26.2.5 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 20 Bug Fixes
Coming seven weeks after LibreOffice 26.2.4, the LibreOffice 26.2.5 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies..
In terms of numbers, the LibreOffice 26.2.5 point release addresses 21 bugs. Check out the RC1 and RC2 changelogs for more details about the fixes included in this release. LibreOffice 26.2.5 is available for download right now from the official website as binaries for DEB and RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions.