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VirtualBox 7.2.14 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 7.2
VirtualBox 7.2.14 comes three weeks after VirtualBox 7.2.12, a small update that only fixed a kernel panic for Linux hosts, various NASM build issues for Linux guests and hosts, and added DX11 performance improvements and fixes for Windows guests.
VirtualBox 7.2.14 is also a small update that only introduces initial support for the upcoming Linux 7.2 kernel series for Linux hosts, improves support for updated Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.8 and 9.9 kernels for Linux guests, and simplifies build prerequisites as NASM 2.16 or later is now usable for everything.