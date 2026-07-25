GNU/Linux Leftovers

There was just one problem. I did not want to turn my Fedora 44 workstation into an Android development workstation.

Android development brings a JDK, Gradle distributions, Android SDK platforms, build tools, platform tools, emulator binaries, system images, caches, and usually a large IDE. None of those things are objectionable on their own. I simply did not want that whole ecosystem mixed into the operating system I use every day, especially for one small application.

So I put all of it in a Distrobox.