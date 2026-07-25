news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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David Revoy ☛ XpPen Artist Pro 27 Gen2 - review on GNU/Linux
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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Creating a player bot to automate Mankala
Hello everyone! Once again, I am here to share my fun experiences incorporating new features for Mankala.
Problem
This time I have built a bot server for Mankala where you can automate the entire game process of playing the game moves by using the server endpoints present in the bot. This Mankala bot can be run in various ways, and for the easiest to understand, can be an example in Python, which I have used in our process.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Christian Hofstede-Kuhn ☛ Android Development on Fedora 44 Without Installing an Android Development Stack
There was just one problem. I did not want to turn my Fedora 44 workstation into an Android development workstation.
Android development brings a JDK, Gradle distributions, Android SDK platforms, build tools, platform tools, emulator binaries, system images, caches, and usually a large IDE. None of those things are objectionable on their own. I simply did not want that whole ecosystem mixed into the operating system I use every day, especially for one small application.
So I put all of it in a Distrobox.
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