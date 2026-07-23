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When and how did the world's dental clinics start to offer Botox?
I recently heard from someone who, at a dentist's visit, was offered something that had nothing to do with teeth or dental health.
This is an experience of the person I spoke to. She went to book an appointment to see a dentist for a dental check-up, then much to her surprise she was offered a Botox service/procedure as well... if she was interested. Her facial reaction while she was telling her story to me was an expression of shock.
My personal take on this is, since when have dental clinics started to offer Botox? Is this for real? I look at this as a case of an opportunist, as this is driven by money and greed. A person who is not professionally qualified to perform such a delicate procedure (and potentially dangerous like this) should be liable and should not be allowed to offer a service like this. The government's entities - or whoever has the authority - must inspect clinic and check this modus operandi. This remind me the story of the businessman whose company was operated by robots, according to himself, only to find out he still hires people to run the business. So he was lying.
If this is real or not, as I am not sure (hard to believe), it needs to be scrutinised. Maybe it's only part of the story, but this should be investigated. █
Image source: Botulinum toxin being injected in the human face