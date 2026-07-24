sph-web-publish is a static site generator written for GNU Guile. It manages website content in a directory, processes source files into deployable output, and uploads the finished site to local or remote destinations.

The software supports Markdown, HTML, SXML, CSS, PLCSS, JavaScript, images, and other assets. Markdown pages can contain sandboxed Scheme expressions for generating navigation, linking files, and including content.

This is free and open source software.