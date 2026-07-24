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Free and Open Source Software
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sph-web-publish - static site generator
sph-web-publish is a static site generator written for GNU Guile. It manages website content in a directory, processes source files into deployable output, and uploads the finished site to local or remote destinations.
The software supports Markdown, HTML, SXML, CSS, PLCSS, JavaScript, images, and other assets. Markdown pages can contain sandboxed Scheme expressions for generating navigation, linking files, and including content.
This is free and open source software.
makeblog - lightweight static blog generator
makeblog is a lightweight static blog generator written as a BSD makefile. It converts locally written Markdown posts into HTML without requiring a larger scripting-language framework.
Posts can be managed in a source control system, while dated directories determine their chronological order. The generator also handles archives, drafts, feeds, templates and media processing.
This is free and open source software.
TiKV - distributed transactional key-value database
TiKV is a distributed transactional key-value database. It provides conventional key-value operations alongside ACID-compliant distributed transactions.
TiKV uses the Raft consensus algorithm to replicate data and maintain consistency across nodes. Data is stored locally using RocksDB, while the Placement Driver manages cluster metadata, automatic sharding, data migration and load balancing. TiKV can operate independently or serve as the distributed storage layer for TiDB.
This is free and open source software.