Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

As Kubernetes adoption scales, platform teams often hit a painful wall: The exploding cost and complexity of telemetry. When trying to provide isolated service mesh observability for multiple development teams, the default reflex is often "hard tenancy". This provides strict, robust isolation to ensure that a malicious, compromised, or resource-heavy tenant cannot impact others. This means spinning up duplicated, entirely separate instances of Prometheus, Jaeger, and Grafana for every single tenant.

While this brute-force approach achieves strict isolation, the compute overhead, storage costs, and operational nightmare of maintaining dozens of identical telemetry stacks quickly become unsustainable. Platform engineers spend their days managing infrastructure sprawl instead of delivering value, while cloud budgets skyrocket. There is a better way. By leveraging Kiali's (the console for Istio Service Mesh) advanced multi-tenancy capabilities, you can provide developers with the visual, intuitive observability they need to manage their CI/CD pipelines—without bankrupting your cloud budget or burning out your operations team.