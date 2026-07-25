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LinuxGizmos.com

RealSense D585 Pro combines stereo vision, dual IR projectors, and edge processing

The RealSense D585 Pro is a stereo depth camera built around the company’s new Gen 5 vision processor. It combines a 120 × 100-degree field of view, global-shutter sensors, dual infrared projectors, an integrated IMU, and on-device processing for robotics and industrial-vision systems.

9to5Linux

Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 Officially Released for Supported Linux Phones and Tablets

Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 is the second major update based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, introducing an updated browser engine for the Morph Browser app based on Chromium 134, which improves compatibility with today’s websites, along with an installer for Widevine for playing DRM-protected content.

LibreOffice 26.2.5 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 20 Bug Fixes

Coming seven weeks after LibreOffice 26.2.4, the LibreOffice 26.2.5 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

Tails 7.10 Anonymous Linux OS Introduces New Shutdown Procedure

Coming a month after Tails 7.9, which only updated to Tor Browser 15.0.16 and some firmware packages, the Tails 7.10 release is a bigger one, introducing a new shutdown procedure, the one from the GNOME desktop environment, which is slower but better prevents data loss. The previous, faster emergency shutdown can still be used.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.10

The standard shutdown procedure is a bit slower, but better prevents data loss.

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 16.0a9

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

news

3 Linux distros that run on 2.8GB of RAM when even the 'lightweight' ones choke

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 25, 2026

antiX

Quoting: 3 Linux distros that run on 2.8GB of RAM when even the 'lightweight' ones choke —

I've usually trusted the word "lightweight" on a Linux distro's homepage. Pick anything with that label, drop it on old hardware, and it should run fine, or so I assumed. Now I've actually tested the assumption on my 2012-era HP Pavilion m6, and one distro built specifically to be tiny still fell apart the moment I opened a real browser.

Read On!

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