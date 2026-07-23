LWN on Kernel

It should come as no surprise that a gathering of filesystem developers would discuss filesystem testing; it has been a mainstay of the Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit over the years and the 2026 summit was no exception. Ted Ts'o led the discussion this time; he had a few different topics to raise, including his perception of increasing regressions for ext4 in the stable kernels and what can be done to help reduce them. As with other similar sessions at the summit over the years, there is a lot of interest in collaborating on test inputs and outputs, but finding a way to centralize that information has so far eluded the filesystem community.

Ts'o began by noting that he has been noticing more ext4 regressions in the stable kernels of late. Part of the reason is that the ext4 developers have been working on features like support for folios; some of those patches ""have subtle dependency requirements that aren't necessarily getting picked up by the automation"".