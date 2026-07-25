news
Programming Leftovers
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It's FOSS ☛ Codeberg Has Drawn a Hard Line on Use of Hey Hi (AI) With Community Backing
While many projects are warming up to AI, Codeberg went the other way.
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Julik Tarkhanov ☛ Have less stuff
In general, at every turn of the crank - and at every addition to the system - we looked at the possible vehicles of implementing it and we asked what can we avoid using.
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Andrew Nesbitt ☛ Interview with a Maintainer
TYLER: The dedication. OK, origin story. How does one person end up maintaining a foundational protocol library?
ERIN: I reported some bugs in it. This was 2019, we used it at work, and the resume logic could corrupt files on flaky connections. I sent a report with a reproduction and a suggested fix, and the maintainer at the time said this was exactly the kind of energy the project needed, and gave me commit access. About a month later I got a repository transfer invitation. I accepted it. It seemed like the polite thing to do.
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Hackaday ☛ Codeberg Bans Cryptocurrency And LLM-Generated Code Projects
Community-led open source project hosting site Codeberg has formally announced that projects whose code is largely or fully machine-generated through LLMs and other ‘AI’ tools will no longer be welcome. This follows on the heels of a similar ban on cryptocurrency-related projects.
The community vote was on two issues, the first being the notion that scraping of project code for the use in LLMs should be forbidden, which was a motion that easily passed. The second motion was on disallowing projects whose code was substantially generated by LLMs like Claude, OpenAI Codex, and similar. This motion passed with 358 in favor versus 144 against.
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Armin Ronacher ☛ Codeberg Divides | Armin Ronacher's Thoughts and Writings
The actual wording makes this more difficult. The terms prohibit projects that mostly consist of code written by generative AI tools. In an actively developed codebase, what does “mostly” mean, and who can still tell? I could not reliably assign authorship percentages to many of my own recent projects. The line is open to interpretation precisely where it needs to be enforceable. In practice the center will probably lose out, as it has a bias.
A harsher line would probably be preferable. If Codeberg wants no LLM involvement, it should say so. If it wants to prevent autonomous repository spam and abusive resource consumption, it should write rules for those instead. The current middle ground delegates too much of the policy to moderators and community norms. I’m currently assuming the community around it draws a much harsher social boundary, making projects and maintainers unwelcome even when they technically comply.
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Akrm al-Hakimi ☛ git rebase -i is not that scary
one of the most shocking things i've encountered in my early career as a junior dev is the fear surrounding git rebase -i.
even amongst some of my co-workers, who are in many ways, magnitudes smarter than i am, it seems to be a pattern in a lot of devs to be afraid of this command.
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Python
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Adam Johnson ☛ Django: release code words up to 6.1
Did you know that each Django release has a “code word” associated with it? It’s hidden in plain sight, in the announcement blog post describing the list of features coming in the next version. I think this is a lovely little tradition.
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Java/Golang
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Daniel Janus ☛ Things I wish Datomic had: Map values
JEP 401 – a proposal to add value classes to Java – has been crystallizing for almost six years now, but I only learned about it this morning. I skimmed it, nodding along to myself as I thought “gee, I can’t imagine going back to Java” and “wonder how this might make Clojure more performant?”. But then I thought about some Datomic (actually, Datahike) data remodelling that I’d been working on recently, and I realized that the two areas are connected.
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