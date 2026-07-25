TYLER: The dedication. OK, origin story. How does one person end up maintaining a foundational protocol library?

ERIN: I reported some bugs in it. This was 2019, we used it at work, and the resume logic could corrupt files on flaky connections. I sent a report with a reproduction and a suggested fix, and the maintainer at the time said this was exactly the kind of energy the project needed, and gave me commit access. About a month later I got a repository transfer invitation. I accepted it. It seemed like the polite thing to do.