news
Web, HTML, Thunderbird, and Firefox
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HTML Day 2026 ☛ HTML Day – August 8th, 2026
On Saturday, August 8th, 2026, we'll be gathering in places around the world to write and celebrate HTML.
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Chromium
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NVISO Labs ☛ Android WebView Traffic Interception Failed Due to Device Issues Alone
In a recent security assessment, we were unable to intercept the traffic originating from a WebView from an Android application. The application wasn’t using certificate pinning, nor was it configured in any special way that would prevent normal interception. When testing that same application on a different device, the traffic could be intercepted directly, confirming our belief that the issue was the device, not the application.
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Mozilla
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Firefox Tooling Announcements: July 22nd Deploy
The latest version of PerfCompare is now live!
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Thunderbird ☛ Thunderbird 153 "Meadow" is out now!
As we head into the summer months, a new Extended Support Release (ESR) is in full bloom. Thunderbird 153 “Meadow” is out now, and from all of us at MZLA, the Thunderbird Council, and our global community of contributors, we can’t wait for you to try it out.
“Meadow” builds on Thunderbird 140 “Eclipse,” along with the steady stream of features and improvements that have landed in the Monthly Release channel over the past year. This release makes first-time setup smoother with a redesigned Account Hub, brings native Microsoft Exchange support out into the open, and lets Thunderbird take on the colors of your desktop. Add privacy-minded networking, friendlier notifications, and a healthy crop of refinements, and Meadow is ready to grow with you.
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