This is a story I had been considering writing for a long time, as many wrong or stupid things have been said or written at the time it happened.

Being on a quite sensitive subject, I have however opted to redact a few things, especially the identity of two OpenBSD developers, as well as some IP addresses and other minor details which could help identify them. They will be referred to as dev1 and dev2 in this story. It does not matter who they are, and they really are trustworthy.