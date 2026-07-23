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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 23, 2026



Quoting: Fairphone 6 with /e/OS 4.0 - Results, results, results —

I am rather pleased with the /e/OS 4.0 update, even though it pains me to write the operating system name every single time. I know the reasons for the change, but still. Anyway, the major version brings in mostly improvements, be they functional or visual. Furthermore, I didn't have the usual Android stress of checking every single option, to make sure nothing was toggled or untoggled without my consent. And then, at the same time, there are some rather annoying details throughout, which reek "modern" but not better all over the place. Like the DND double toggle (previously, one), and on-reboot mi-scusi forgotten nonsense. That's your software in 2026. Twice as inefficient and hyperactive. QED.

But I do like this device, and I like this somewhat anarchistic operating system. Now, let me give you a wee teaser as to what happens next. I got a dedicated new phone number for this Fairphone, so there's that. And I intend to test the full plethora of apps, proprietary and open-source, to see what gives. I still don't have all the answers I need regarding App Lounge and MicroG, but hey, that's what this set of reviews is for, to see if the Android sans Google experience is actually feasible. I hope it is, but we shall see. Stay tuned.