The Stamp-C5 is based on Espressif’s ESP32-C5HF4 and measures 17.6 × 19.1 × 3.4mm. The device combines a single-core 32-bit RISC-V processor running at up to 240MHz with 384KB of SRAM and 4MB of flash storage. Wireless support includes 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Low Energy 5, and IEEE 802.15.4 for Zigbee and Thread applications.

The RK3576 integrates four Arm Cortex-A72 cores running at up to 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz. Graphics are handled by a Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0, and Vulkan 1.1, while the onboard NPU delivers up to 6 TOPS of INT8 performance with support for INT4, INT8, INT16, BF16, and TF32 workloads.

Steam Frame uses an ARM64 processor, so Collabora, in collaboration with Valve, has been developing Holo Core as a full AArch64 port of Arch Linux intended as the base for the operating system that will power the gaming VR headset. Since Arch Linux has no official ARM64 support, Collabora had to build new tooling and CI infrastructure from scratch.

Some of the biggest changes, so far, in KDE Plasma 6.8 include triple buffering for NVIDIA GPUs enabled by default, support for recording audio in Spectacle during screen recording, and automatic logic support for Plasma Login Manager on distros with older systemd versions, such as KDE neon.

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IPFire 2.29 Core Update 203 Firewall Distro Replaces Unbound with Knot Resolver

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 20, 2026



Coming one and a half months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 203 is here to revamp the DNS resolution from the ground up by replacing Unbound with Knot Resolver, which introduces encrypted upstream forwarding (DNS over TLS), DNS firewall, encrypted zone data (over TLS), SafeSearch, conditional forwarding, local overrides, DHCP integration, persistent cache, and shared state across multiple workers.

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 203 also intorduces support for the 6 GHz Wi-Fi band, the ability to retrieve EC2 instance metadata using the token-based and secure IMDSv2 metadata service, a newer microcode for Intel CPUs to mitigate a vulnerability, support for sysklogd to listen on localhost, and a new OpenVPN icon to download the configuration, along with the ability to show the name of the subnet next to the connection for Roadwarrior clients with a static IP.

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