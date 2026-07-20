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IPFire 2.29 Core Update 203 Firewall Distro Replaces Unbound with Knot Resolver
Coming one and a half months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 203 is here to revamp the DNS resolution from the ground up by replacing Unbound with Knot Resolver, which introduces encrypted upstream forwarding (DNS over TLS), DNS firewall, encrypted zone data (over TLS), SafeSearch, conditional forwarding, local overrides, DHCP integration, persistent cache, and shared state across multiple workers.
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 203 also intorduces support for the 6 GHz Wi-Fi band, the ability to retrieve EC2 instance metadata using the token-based and secure IMDSv2 metadata service, a newer microcode for Intel CPUs to mitigate a vulnerability, support for sysklogd to listen on localhost, and a new OpenVPN icon to download the configuration, along with the ability to show the name of the subnet next to the connection for Roadwarrior clients with a static IP.